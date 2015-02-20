* SES sees revenue growth of 1 percent in 2015
* Sees growth between 3.5 and 4 percent 2014-2016
(Updates with long-term outlook, share reaction)
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Satellite operator SES
on Friday said its revenues and core
profit in 2015 would grow at a slower pace, as it would only
launch one new satellite.
The group said its revenues and core profit (EBITDA) would
grow by 1 percent in 2015, after increasing by 4 percent and 5
percent respectively in 2014.
The group said revenues and core profit would grow between
3.5 and 4 percent per year on average between 2014 and 2016. In
October, it had said growth in this period would be about 4
percent.
Shares of SES were some 2 percent lower in early Friday
trading.
SES, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels from 54
satellites, said it would only launch one new satellite, SES 9
to serve Asian markets, which would have a limited impact on
income as it only will be available at the end of 2015.
Core profit rose 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter, adjusted
for currency fluctuations, to 378.3 million euros, in line 378
million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)