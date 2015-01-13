Jan 13 SES SA :
* SES and Luxembourg government plan to launch satellite in
late 2017
* Luxembourg-based join venture held by SES and Luxembourg
government to own and operate new spacecraft dedicated for
governmental use
* Luxembourg government and SES would each invest 50 million
euros ($59.13 million) into new company
* Joint venture would also receive a 125 million euros bank
loan from a consortium of Luxembourg banks to finance
satellite's procurement and launch
