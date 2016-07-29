BRUSSELS, July 29 Satellite operator SES
maintained its full-year forecast after a
decline from data and government sources in the first half
outweighed higher income from broadcast television and in-flight
connectivity.
SES, which broadcasts almost 7,500 television channels from
53 satellites, said on Friday it still expected revenue of
between 2.01 and 2.05 billion euros ($2.23-2.27 billion) for
2016 and a core profit (EBITDA) margin of 73.5 to 74 percent.
That compares with revenue growth of 5 percent last year to
2.015 billion euros, which was down 3.2 percent on a constant
currency basis, and an EBITDA margin of 74.2 percent.
SES, which sells transmission capacity to firms such as
BSkyB, Echostar and India's Dish TV, said first-half revenue
fell 4.8 percent on a constant currency basis to 957 million
euros and core profit (EBITDA) by 5.8 percent to 700 million
euros.
The results were in line with compared the company-compiled
consensus of 957 million euros and 703 million respectively
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)