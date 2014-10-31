* Cuts revenue growth to 4 pct, EBITDA growth 5 pct
* Previous forecast of 6-7 pct growth of each
* Delayed launch, power issue, U.S. budget cuts
* Shares down 8.5 pct, weakest of European blue-chips
(Adds share reaction, analyst comment)
BRUSSELS, Oct 31 Satellite operator SES
on Friday lowered its revenue and profit
forecasts for 2014, following the delayed launch of one
satellite, technical issues with another and U.S. budget cuts.
The group, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels
from 53 satellites, said it expected revenue to rise by 4
percent and core profit to increase by 5 percent in 2014.
It had previously guided for both to increase by between 6
and 7 percent this year.
Shares fell as much as 8.8 percent on Friday, making them
the worst performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 Index which
traded with a 1.3 percent gain. At 0930 GMT, the stock was 8.5
percent lower at 26.03 euros.
"SES is a good investment in the long term, but in the short
term it's quite expensive, even with today's fall," said analyst
Emmanuel Carlier at ING.
The launch of its Astra 2G satellite had been originally
planned for the first half, but has been pushed back repeatedly.
SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB
, Echostar and India's Dish TV, said
it expected the satellite to launch in November, meaning it
would not generate revenues in 2014.
Its satellite AMC-16, contracted by Echostar, was
experiencing power supply issues which translated into lower
revenues.
Caps on the U.S. budget meant that some contracts were not
being renewed. SES said the lower trend for its U.S. government
business was likely to persist in the final quarter of 2014 and
into 2015.
For the group as a whole, core profit rose 2.5 percent in
the third quarter to 355.9 million euros ($447.12 million),
broadly in line with the 357 million expected in a Reuters poll
of five analysts.
At constant currency, core profit rose 6 percent in the year
to date.
(1 US dollar = 0.7960 euro)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)