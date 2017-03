Reuters Market Eye - Sesa Goa Ltd SESA.NS, the Indian unit of oil and mining group Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L), gains 13.3 percent on inclusion in Sensex in place of another group unit Sterlite Industries Ltd STRL.NS.

The inclusion would be effective from August 27 as per a BSE circular on Wednesday.

Sesa Goa said on Saturday its merger with Sterlite Industries and the group's various Indian arms to create a single unit has become effective.

Sterlite Industries gains 10.23 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)