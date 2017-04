Reuters Market Eye - Shares in metals and mining firm Sesa SterliteSESA.NS fall 2.8 percent on weak iron ore prices.

State-run miner NMDC Ltd (NMDC.NS) also falls 1.8 percent.

Iron ore prices dropped to their weakest level since 2009 on Tuesday and look poised for further losses.

Fall in prices will adversely impact mining companies' margins, traders say.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)