Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Sesa SterliteSESA.NS, Adani Power(ADAN.NS) and GMR Infrastructure(GMRI.NS) gain after the cabinet on Thursday approved the supply of additional coal from Coal India Ltd(COAL.NS) to nine power plants.

Dealers say the supplies could be done at cheaper rates, improving the power production outlooks for these companies.

At 1.49 pm, shares of Adani Power up 1.1 percent, Sesa Sterlite up 1.3 percent, while GMR adds 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)