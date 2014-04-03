A general view shows the open pit of Sesa Sterlite iron ore mine in Codli village in the western Indian state of Goa December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Das/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sesa Sterlite Ltd SESA.NS and Hindustan Zinc (HZNC.NS) gain after Moody's Investors Service upgraded its outlook for parent company Vedanta Resources Plc to "stable" from "negative" (VED.L).

Moody's said Vedanta has taken steps to improve its credit profile, simplifying its group structure through the formation of Sesa Sterlite - the result of a merger between Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries - and through its more proactive approach to refinancing debt.

Moody's has a "Ba1" corporate rating on Vedanta and a "Ba3" rating on the miner's senior unsecured debt.

Shares in Sesa gained nearly 1 percent while Hindustan Zinc was up 0.3 percent at 1:19 p.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)