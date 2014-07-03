NEW DELHI, July 3 Sesa Sterlite Ltd, India's largest private iron ore miner, expects to resume production in the country's Goa state in September, a senior official of the company said on Thursday.

The miner expects its total iron ore output at 9.29 million tonnes in the current fiscal year to March 2015, Aniruddha Joshi, a vice president at Sesa Sterlite that operates in Goa and neighbouring Karnataka, told Reuters in an interview.

India's Supreme Court in April lifted a ban on mining in Goa, in place for nearly two years to curb illegal mining, but ordered firms to renew mining leases and environmental clearances before restarting work. (Reporting by Krishna Das; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)