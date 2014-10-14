(Adds details of court case, company statement)

MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian miner Sesa Sterlite said a court ruling over mineral sales by a private company in Goa has no implications for Sesa, shares of which dropped more than 12 percent in initial reaction to local media reports of the ruling.

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an application by miner Bandekar Brothers Pvt Ltd seeking access to iron ore it mined prior to the expiry of Goa-wide mining licences in November 2007. The court said the ore being sought by Bandekar belonged by law to Goa, India's top iron ore exporting state.

Local news channels initially reported that the court's decision related to all iron ore mined in Goa before November 2007, causing the sharp share price drop for Sesa.

"It is being clarified that today's developments in the Supreme Court do not relate to Sesa Sterlite," the company said in a statement.

Sesa stock recovered most of its losses and ended the day down 0.28 percent in a Mumbai market that fell 0.13 percent.

The court in April lifted a 19-month mining ban in Goa and limited annual output. The ban was imposed as part of a drive to curb illegal mining in the state.

Sesa Sterlite, India's top private iron ore miner, was formed after Vedanta Resources Plc merged units Sterlite Industries and Sesa Goa last year.

It aims to restart mining in Goa early next year, Vedanta chief executive told Reuters last week.

