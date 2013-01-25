Jan 25 Three months ended Dec. 31. (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 4.97 vs 6.92 Total Income 2.37 vs 2.62 Share of profit for an associate 6.69 vs 1.22 Results are consolidated. *NOTE: Sesa Goa Ltd is a diversified metals and mining company. For further details see the table: link.reuters.com/naf55t (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)