MUMBAI Jan 25 Sesa Goa Ltd, India's biggest private iron ore exporter, expects to start iron ore production in Liberia by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year beginning April 1, its Managing Director said on Friday.

"We are committed and expect to deliver the first shipment in the last quarter of FY14...everything is progressing satisfactorily," Managing Director P.K. Mukherjee said, after Sesa Goa announced its December-quarter earnings.

In December last year, Sesa Goa acquired the remaining 49 percent stake in unit Western Cluster Ltd in Liberia. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)