Reuters Market Eye - Shares in miner Sesa GoaSESA.NS fell more than 10 percent on Monday after parent Vedanta Resources (VED.L) decided to merge the company with group firm Sterlite Industries STRL.NS and set a swap ratio of three Sesa Goa shares for every five Sterlite shares.

Brokerage Prabhudas Liladhar said the proposed deal would lower Vedanta's debt, but was negative for Sterlite and Sesa shareholders.

At 11:39 a.m, Sesa Goa was down 9.9 percent at 204.2 rupees and Sterlite shed 1.35 percent to 117 rupees.

