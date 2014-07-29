BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
July 29 India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd posted a profit for the June quarter: For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2014 Q12013 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Consol Net Profit 13.41 (2.11) Consol Net Income from ops 170.55 3.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- all figures in billion rupees (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago