July 17 SES Sa

* Has selected Airbus Defence and Space to build a new hybrid communications satellite, SES-12

* SES-12 will replace SES's existing NSS-6 satellite and will be co-located with SES-8

* Financial details are not being disclosed; launch vehicle for SES-12 will be announced at a later stage

