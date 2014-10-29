Oct 29 Setanta SA :

* Said on Tuesday it decided to merge with its wholly-owned unit Spartan Capital SA

* The merger will be implemented through the transfer of all assets of Spartan Capital to Setanta and without the capital increase in acquirer

* Spartan Capital is engaged in seed and venture capital activities in new technologies sector

* Said the decision on the reorganization is due simplification of the capital group management

