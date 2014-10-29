BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
Oct 29 Setanta SA :
* Said on Tuesday it decided to merge with its wholly-owned unit Spartan Capital SA
* The merger will be implemented through the transfer of all assets of Spartan Capital to Setanta and without the capital increase in acquirer
* Spartan Capital is engaged in seed and venture capital activities in new technologies sector
* Said the decision on the reorganization is due simplification of the capital group management
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.