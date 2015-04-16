BRASILIA, April 16 A reorganization plan to help
oil rig supplier Sete Brasil Participações SA remain in business
should be ready by the end of June, after shareholders and
creditors agreed to extend financing as credit dried up, the
president of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on
Thursday.
Last week, commercial banks signed a memorandum of
understanding to avert demanding repayment of as much as 11
billion reais ($3.7 billion) in loans to Sete Brasil that
matured this month, extending them for a further 90 days.
The decision was aimed at helping the ailing oil rig
supplier to come up with alternatives to stay current on its
debts and afloat, BNDES President Luciano Coutinho said at a
congressional hearing. Coutinho was summoned to speak about
BNDES' exposure to Sete Brasil.
"We hope that until then, that is June 30, a rational
solution is defined so we can give continuity to the Sete Brasil
project," Coutinho told lawmakers. Coutinho was named this month
chairman of state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro
SA, or Petrobras, on an acting basis.
Sete Brasil is seeking BNDES funding to avoid a technical
default that could accelerate payments on more than 13 billion
reais of debt.
BNDES and Banco do Brasil SA, another state bank,
have been in talks to disburse more than 4 billion reais in
bridge loans to Sete Brasil, but the lifesaving credit line
could fall through after former Sete executive Pedro Barusco
admitted accepting bribes in exchange for contracts, in relation
to a scandal ensnaring Petrobras.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, which has Petrobras and an
investment vehicle managed by Grupo BTG Pactual SA
among its shareholders, has denied any wrongdoing.
Banco do Brasil, BNDES and Sete Brasil have repeatedly
declined to comment on terms of the loan.
($1 = 3.013 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Additional reporting by Roberto
Samora; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)