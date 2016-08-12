SAO PAULO Aug 12 Sete Brasil Participações SA
will present on Friday a draft reorganization plan that includes
seeking up to $5 billion in funding and a dramatic downsizing of
business, three months after the Brazilian rig leaser sought
court protection against 18 billion reais ($5.7 billion) in
looming debt payments.
Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil will ask creditors, which
include some of the world's top shipbuilders and the nation's
largest lenders, to endorse a plan to help build between eight
and 12 rigs, down from an original target of 28, Chief Executive
Officer Luiz Eduardo Carneiro said in an interview.
The plan will be submitted to a court in Rio de Janeiro,
where Sete Brasil's in-court reorganization is being handled.
Fundraising could vary along with the number of rigs to be
built and delivered to state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
Sete Brasil's sole client, Carneiro said. While looking for
clients other than Petrobras is a possibility, Sete
Brasil's priority is convincing the state firm to rent the rigs,
said Eduardo Sampaio of Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, Sete
Brasil's main advisor.
Founded in 2008 to fill the world's biggest deep-water
drilling fleet order, Sete Brasil had to file for bankruptcy
protection in late April after efforts to secure a long-term
contract with Petrobras failed. Petrobras owns 5 percent of the
rig leaser.
The $90 billion project began to fall apart in 2014 when
Petrobras and Sete Brasil became engulfed in Brazil's worst
corruption scandal, leading the Brazilian government - the main
sponsor of the project - to delay promised financing and the
signature of the long-term rig supplying contract.
The tussle between Petrobras and Sete Brasil's management
and shareholders has forced the rig leaser's creditors to write
off some of the 15 billion reais in loans they extended to Sete
Brasil.
Sources have told Reuters that a collapse of Sete Brasil
would be devastating not only for the banks, pension funds and
investment firms that backed the project, but also for dozens of
shipbuilders and manufacturers supplying the company.
($1 = 3.1793 Brazilian reais)
