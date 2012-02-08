LONDON Feb 8 Credit Suisse has appointed emerging markets specialist Vikas Seth as co-head of European, Middle Eastern and African M&A alongside Giuseppe Monarchi, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Seth joined the M&A team in New York in 1993 and relocated to London in 2004 to run the EMEA industrials and sell-side practice. He took joint responsibility for the global emerging markets M&A business in 2010. (Reporting by Victoria Howley; editing by Simon Meads)