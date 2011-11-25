LONDON Nov 25 Malaysian property company SP Setia is mulling whether to make a second offer to Battersea Power Station's lenders after they rejected its initial 262 million pound ($406.26 million) bid, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Market sources were quoted as saying that SP Setia was considering making a new 320 million pound bid, but people close to the group played down the likelihood of an imminent move, the newspaper reported.

Officials with SP Setia were not available for immediate comment.

On Thursday, SP Setia told stock exchange Bursa Malaysia that Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset Management Agency had rejected its initial bid to buy senior debt linked to the site.

"NAMA and Lloyds have informed SP Setia via a letter dated 23 November 2011 that they do not intend to engage further on the preliminary offer at this stage," the Malaysian company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich's interest in building a new stadium for his Chelsea football club at the power station, famous for its four imposing white brick chimneys, was revived after SP Setia's bid was rebuffed

A spokesman said the Chelsea football club had appointed Almacanter as development partner and picked architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox to undertake a feasibility study.

"In light of current developments we now think it prudent to look again at the feasibility and potential for the BPS site to be developed for a football stadium," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.6449 British pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Matt Driskill)