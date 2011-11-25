LONDON Nov 25 Malaysian property company
SP Setia is mulling whether to make a second offer to
Battersea Power Station's lenders after they rejected its
initial 262 million pound ($406.26 million) bid, the Telegraph
reported on Friday.
Market sources were quoted as saying that SP Setia was
considering making a new 320 million pound bid, but people close
to the group played down the likelihood of an imminent move, the
newspaper reported.
Officials with SP Setia were not available for immediate
comment.
On Thursday, SP Setia told stock exchange Bursa Malaysia
that Lloyds Banking Group and Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency had rejected its initial bid to buy senior
debt linked to the site.
"NAMA and Lloyds have informed SP Setia via a letter dated
23 November 2011 that they do not intend to engage further on
the preliminary offer at this stage," the Malaysian company said
in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.
Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich's interest in building a new
stadium for his Chelsea football club at the power station,
famous for its four imposing white brick chimneys, was revived
after SP Setia's bid was rebuffed
A spokesman said the Chelsea football club had appointed
Almacanter as development partner and picked architectural firm
Kohn Pedersen Fox to undertake a feasibility study.
"In light of current developments we now think it prudent to
look again at the feasibility and potential for the BPS site to
be developed for a football stadium," the spokesman said in an
emailed statement.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Matt Driskill)