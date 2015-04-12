SYDNEY, April 13 Australia's Seven Group Holdings, which has interests in industrial services and media, on Monday named Ryan Stokes as its new CEO to replace Don Voelte who will retire on Aug. 31.

Stokes, son of the current Chairman Kerry Stokes, has been the chief operating officer at Seven Group for the past three years and has held numerous executive roles in the company over 15 years, Seven said in a statement.

The company re-confirmed its fiscal 2015 earnings guidance on Monday for underlying earnings before interest and tax to fall 10-15 percent from fiscal 2014. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)