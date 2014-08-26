BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
August 26 SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG
* Said on Monday it executed capital increase
* Says share capital to be increased from current EUR 4.04 mln by up to EUR 1.35 million by issuing up to 1,346,667 new no-par value bearer shares
* Says Subscription price is 3.20 euros
* Says Ratio 3:1
* Says subscription period will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12 Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2oVC191) Further company coverage: )