August 26 SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG

* Said on Monday it executed capital increase

* Says share capital to be increased from current EUR 4.04 mln by up to EUR 1.35 million by issuing up to 1,346,667 new no-par value bearer shares

* Says Subscription price is 3.20 euros

* Says Ratio 3:1

* Says subscription period will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: