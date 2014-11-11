Nov 11 Seven Principles AG

* Says Q3 revenue of 23.0 million euros after 26.1 million euros last year

* Says Q3 EBITDA amounted to -0.2 million euros versus 1.3 million euros in the same period last year

* 9-month revenue of 69.7 million euros after 74.0 million euros year ago

* Says Q3 consolidated net result stood at -0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year earlier

* Says 9-month net result of -2.9 million euros at level of previous year

* Says will not reach expected figures for FY 2014 sales and earnings

