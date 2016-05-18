BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited
May 18 Seven Star Works Co., Ltd.:
* Says it completed the issuance of its 4th convertible bonds as of May 18
* Proceeds of 6 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x4VIu7jH
(Beijing Headline News)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO