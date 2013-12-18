TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's Seven And I Holdings Co
Ltd expects its profit growth to slow in the financial
year starting next March, as a planned increase in the country's
sales tax from next April is likely to hurt sales, the company's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman of the operator of 7-Eleven,
Japan's largest convenience store chain, said it would be
difficult for the company to achieve double-digit operating
profit growth in 2014/15. The company has forecast 15 percent
growth for the current financial year through February 2014.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by
Edmund Klamann; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)