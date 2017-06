TOKYO Dec 2 Japan's Seven Bank said on Friday it plans to sell 67.4 million of its shares to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 26. Its offering price will be based on the closing price of its shares on Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, it said.

The share sale, to be arranged by Nomura Securities, could also include an overallotment of up to 10 million shares in Seven Bank, which manages ATM units mainly at Seven-Eleven Japan convenience stores, part of Seven&I Holdings. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)