BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
Nov 5 Sevenet SA :
* FY 2013/2014 unconsolidated revenue of 55 million zlotys versus 71.6 million zlotys last year
* FY 2013/2014 unconsolidated operating loss of 2.2 million zlotys versus profit of 3.1 million zlotys last year
* FY 2013/2014 unconsolidated net loss of 1.7 million zlotys versus a profit of 609,519 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland widened Monday as authorities asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.