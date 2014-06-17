TOKYO, June 17 Seven & I Holdings Co said on Tuesday it will open a Seven-Eleven in Dubai next summer, expanding its vast convenience store franchise to the Middle East for the first time.

Japan's top convenience store operator said it planned to open about 100 Seven-Eleven stores in the United Arab Emirates by the end of 2017, adding to the 53,000 stores it currently had in 16 markets. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Stephen Coates)