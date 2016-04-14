* Isaka leads profitable 7-Eleven convenience store chain

By Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu

TOKYO, April 15 Executives at retail conglomerate Seven & i Holdings plan to nominate the head of its profitable convenience store chain as the group's next leader, a source familiar with the matter said late on Thursday.

The move would go against the wishes of 83-year-old former Chief Executive Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered 24-hour convenience stores in Japan four decades ago.

He abruptly stepped down last week after failing to persuade board members to oust Ryuichi Isaka, head of the Seven-Eleven Japan chain.

Isaka is widely credited for the chain's successful expansion over the past few years, and is favoured by some outside directors to succeed Suzuki.

He was also backed by activist investor Daniel Loeb who had been calling on the group to offload its struggling supermarket business, and to pick Suzuki's successor based on merit instead of elevating Suzuki's son, who is also a senior executive.

Isaka's appointment will still need approval at a board meeting on Tuesday, the source said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The same source said earlier that there was still strong opposition to naming Isaka as Suzuki's successor, and that the panel of executives was considering abolishing the role of CEO and appointing multiple leaders as a conciliatory move recognising Suzuki's legendary management skills.

"There is no one like Suzuki. Whoever does the top job, the person lacks expertise in some areas. So, it will be a group leadership by some core members," said the source.

Another executive, Katsuhiro Goto, currently Seven & i's Chief Administrative Officer, is also mentioned for a possible role in the next leadership, the source added.

A Seven & i spokesman said nothing has been decided and declined to comment further. (Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Merriman)