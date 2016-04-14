TOKYO, April 15 Executives at retail
conglomerate Seven & i Holdings plan to nominate the
head of its convenience store chain as the group's next leader,
a source familiar with the matter said.
They will put forward Ryuichi Isaka as the company's next
president, although his appointment will need to be approved by
a board meeting on Tuesday, the source said, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.
Seven & i was thrown into turmoil last week after
83-year-old Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered 24-hour convenience
stores in Japan four decades ago, stepped down after failing to
persuade board members to oust Isaka.
Isaka was backed by activist investor Daniel Loeb and is
favoured by some outside directors to succeed Suzuki, sources
have said.
