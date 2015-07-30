TOKYO, July 31 Japanese retailers Seven & i
Holdings Co and Fast Retailing plan a
wide-ranging partnership this year, including a new clothing
brand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The cooperation, which will also include allowing customers
to pick up Uniqlo casual-wear products at 7-Eleven stories, will
not include a capital tie-up, the person said.
Media representatives for the two companies could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The Nikkei newspaper said on Friday the companies also
intend to work together overseas.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; writing by William Mallard,
editing by G Crosse)