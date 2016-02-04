BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles
TOKYO Feb 4 Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo clothing brand said on Thursday that it and Seven-Eleven Japan are launching a service under which Uniqlo's online customers will be able to pick up merchandise from Japanese Seven-Eleven convenience stores.
The service, available from Feb. 16, will not charge customers a fee to pick up merchandise.
Fast Retailing and 7-Eleven parent Seven & i Holdings Co said last year they were in talks on an operational tie-up in various fields. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S