TOKYO, March 28 Activist investor Daniel Loeb
urged Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd to
shut more unprofitable department stores, in an interview with
the Nikkei newspaper on Monday.
Seven & I, which owns Sogo department stores and the
7-Eleven convenience chain, has been shutting less profitable
stores. But Loeb was quoted as saying it should close more Sogo
and Seibu department stores.
A company spokesman said it was already in the process of an
overhaul to boost profitability and would do "nothing more,
nothing less".
Loeb, who has agitated for change at companies ranging from
auction house Sotheby's to Yahoo!, has also
been seeking a succession plan as Chief Executive Toshifumi
Suzuki is 83 years old. Loeb warned against nepotism in a
separate report by Bloomberg News.
"The criteria used to determine the next CEO should be
competence and the ability to run this company successfully, not
family ties or preserving the Suzuki family dynasty," Bloomberg
quoted him as saying.
The spokesman said senior officials found Loeb's comments on
nepotism to be "wholly unjustified".
Loeb has actively sought change at Japanese companies in the
past few years, persuading robotics company Fanuc Corp
to return more of its growing cash pile to shareholders. His
recent investments in heavy machinery maker IHI Corp
and Suzuki Motor Corp have been less successful.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Stephen Coates)