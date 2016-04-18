* Board meets Tuesday, to vote on Isaka as next president
* Investors seeking overhaul, possible divestment of
Ito-Yokado
* Supermarket's founder and family likely to resist big cuts
By Ritsuko Shimizu and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, April 18 An executive backed by activist
investor Daniel Loeb is expected to be appointed on Tuesday as
the new head of Japan's Seven & i, but resistance from
some senior officials may make it hard for him to restructure
the $90 billion retail conglomerate.
A board meeting on Tuesday is due to vote on appointing
Ryuichi Isaka, who is credited with driving the growth of the
7-Eleven Japan convenience store chain, to the top job, sources
said.
Isaka's appointment would be the result of a boardroom split
at Seven & i, rare in Japan where directors and executives
almost never disagree, at times at the cost of good governance.
In the coming months, markets will be watching whether Isaka
will heed calls from Loeb and other investors to overhaul its
loss-making supermarket chain. But winning over a divided and
tradition-bound board and senior management may prove tough even
for the 58-year-old executive who survived an attempt by his
boss to oust him earlier this month
Isaka's nomination comes after 83-year-old former Chief
Executive Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered 24-hour convenience
stores in Japan four decades ago, stepped down earlier this
month after failing to persuade board members to oust Isaka.
Seven board members had voted in favour of his exit, while
six were opposed and two abstained, showing Isaka will face
considerable resistance from the start in his new role.
He will be nominated as president rather than taking on
Suzuki's former title of chief executive officer, a sign other
executives aren't ready to grant him the same deference they
showed his predecessor who held sway for decades, the sources
said.
"It's natural to think there are Suzuki's supporters in the
company, so the company will likely face some confusion for a
while," said Takatoshi Itoshima, chief portfolio manager at
Commons Asset Management, which owns the stock.
On Tuesday though, the sharply divided board is expected to
close ranks to prevent a prolonged power vacuum at the country's
biggest retail group, analysts said.
Katsuhiro Goto, previously the retail group's number three
executive, would step up as vice president, essentially running
the company along with Isaka, the sources said.
SUPERMARKETS
The main task for Isaka will be how he goes about stemming
the bleeding at Ito-Yokado supermarkets, the unprofitable but
traditional core of Seven & i.
Though the overall group's operating profit improved last
year thanks to healthy sales of 7-Eleven, Ito-Yokado's net loss
in the 12 months through February ballooned to 24 billion yen
($221.71 million) from 7 billion a year earlier, and analysts
expect a weak year ahead as Japan teeters on the brink of
another recession.
Masatoshi Ito, the supermarket's founder whose blessing is
considered crucial on key matters, opposed Isaka's exit, sources
said. But that does not mean Ito, or his son who is a board
member, would give Isaka a free rein with Ito-Yokado.
The company has said it will shut 20 stores by next
February, but executives are not considering Loeb's demand that
the chain be divested altogether, sources said.
Mizuho Securities retail analyst Toshio Takahashi noted
Ito-Yokado, while planning some store closures this year, has
shied from significant job cuts.
"In our view, the company must shed a certain number of
employees to rejuvenate its work force to make progress on
reforming employees' mindset and productivity improvement," he
said.
($1 = 108.2500 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Writing by Ritsuko
Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)