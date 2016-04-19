* Board picks Isaka to succeed long-term CEO Suzuki
* Suzuki tried to oust Isaka and decided to quit after
failing
* Isaka faces tough choices over loss-making supermarket
business
By Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's Seven & i named
an executive backed by U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb as its
new leader, ending two weeks of management turmoil at the $90
billion retail group in a case seen as a test of corporate
governance in the country.
Seven & i, Japan's biggest retail group, said its board on
Tuesday nominated Ryuichi Isaka, currently head of its
profitable convenience store unit Seven-Eleven Japan, to be the
president of the parent.
Isaka, 58, a career insider at Seven-Eleven Japan, has been
credited with driving the growth of the convenience store chain.
In an open letter addressed to Seven & i's board in March, Loeb
had called Isaka the leading candidate to helm the group.
But earlier this month, Isaka was targeted by Seven & i's
charismatic CEO Toshifumi Suzuki for an ouster, which failed
after a close board vote, leading to the 83-year-old Suzuki
resigning his post.
The leadership fight at the 7-Eleven parent is a sign of
improving corporate governance in Japan as the board refused to
rubber-stamp the powerful CEO, analysts have said.
Seven & i on Tuesday also nominated Katsuhiro Goto,
currently its Chief Administrative Officer, to its No. 2 post,
and Kazuki Furuya to succeed Isaka as president of Seven-Eleven
Japan. The appointments are subject to approval by shareholders.
"We apologise to all stakeholders for creating disturbance
over our personnel matters," Isaka said in a statement
announcing the new management.
TOUGH TASK AHEAD
The new management, though, faces a tough task to steer the
company that had been built up over decades by Suzuki, a
legendary figure in Japan's retail industry, and to carry out a
drastic restructuring of its loss-making supermarket chain
Ito-Yokado demanded by Loeb's company Third Point and some other
shareholders. Third Point owns an undisclosed stake in Seven &
i.
"They should work on improving profit, including giving
consideration to Third Point's demand to offload it," said
Takayuki Suzuki, an independent retail analyst, referring to
Ito-Yokado.
Recent acquisitions of companies such as luxury clothing
store Barneys Japan and mail-order business Nissen should also
be reconsidered, he said.
"The M&A deals under Suzuki were mistakes. There were no
synergies from Nissen and Barneys, and they needed to be cut
off. So it will involve rejecting a lot of what was done under
the Suzuki leadership," he said.
Seven & i shares, which have risen 5.5 percent since the
management tussle took a dramatic turn two weeks ago, ended 1.2
percent higher on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement of the
appointments.
