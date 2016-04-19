TOKYO, April 19 Japan's biggest retail group Seven & i named Ryuichi Isaka, the head of its 7-Eleven convenience store chain, to lead the overall company following a failed attempt by his predecessor to oust him from the firm, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Markets will be watching to see whether Isaka, credited with driving the growth of 7-Eleven Japan, will heed calls from activist investor Daniel Loeb and other shareholders to overhaul its loss-making supermarket chain Ito-Yokado.

