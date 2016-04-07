(Refiles to add Suzuki's first name in third paragraph)
TOKYO, April 7 The 83-year-old chairman of Seven
& i Holdings Co Ltd is set to step down after decades
at the helm of Japan's biggest retailer by market value, the
Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Toshifumi Suzuki is a legendary figure in Japan's retail
industry. He brought the 7-Eleven franchise to the country in
the 1970s, and later took over the U.S. company that conceived
the convenience store chain.
Sources said earlier that the company's board voted down a
management proposal to replace the president of Seven & i's
Seven-Eleven Japan convenience store chain, matching a
recommendation from activist investor Daniel Loeb.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)