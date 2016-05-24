TOKYO May 25 Seven & I Holdings Co
will appoint outgoing CEO Toshifumi Suzuki as honorary adviser,
a source with knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday, as
speculation swirled over what role he would play after two
decades at the helm of the $90 billion retail conglomerate.
The former leader made a surprise announcement last month to
quit after failing to oust Ryuichi Isaka, head of the successful
Seven-Eleven Japan convenience store chain. Isaka has been
elected to replace Suzuki, pending approval at an annual
shareholders meeting on Thursday.
Isaka has said he wanted his predecessor to become an
adviser to the company.
A Seven & I spokesman declined to comment.
There has been concern both inside and outside the company
that Suzuki would retain significant influence, potentially
diluting the power of the new chief.
