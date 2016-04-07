(Refiles to fix typo in sixth paragraph)
By Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, April 7 The veteran boss of retail group
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, who pioneered 24-hour
convenience stores in Japan four decades ago, said on Thursday
that he is stepping down to take responsibility for a failed
management reshuffle.
The patriarch's sudden departure without a named successor
creates a power vacuum at the sprawling conglomerate, with its
50,000 employees and $90 billion in sales, just as it revamps
struggling supermarkets and department stores.
The boardroom surprise at one of the country's biggest firms
also signals a change in atmosphere in Japanese corporate
governance, where management traditionally enjoyed support by
big shareholders and board members.
The 83-year-old Chief Executive and Chairman Toshifumi
Suzuki said he decided to quit after a board meeting in which he
failed to garner enough votes to replace the president of group
convenience store chain, Seven-Eleven Japan.
"It is my lack of virtue and I am unbearably ashamed,"
Suzuki told a news conference, without elaborating on the timing
of his resignation.
"I was supposed to attend an analyst meeting tomorrow. But I
cannot go there and explain this year's prospects anymore after
I decided to quit."
RETAIL LEGEND
Suzuki is a legendary figure in Japan's retail industry. He
brought the 7-Eleven franchise to the country in the 1970s and
later took over its U.S. parent.
In past weeks, Suzuki's company has been the target of
activist investor Daniel Loeb, who wrote an open letter voicing
concerns over rumours Suzuki planned to appoint his son as
successor.
Earlier on Thursday, Suzuki's management proposed replacing
the man Loeb had instead championed for the top job -
Seven-Eleven Japan President Ryuichi Isaka. Suzuki contended
Isaka had failed to meet expectations. It was not immediately
clear whether Suzuki had proposed an alternative.
Seven & i did not immediately respond to a request for
comment from Isaka when contacted by Reuters.
Of 15 board members including four outside directors, seven
voted in favour of the proposal while six voted against. But
with two casting blank votes, the proposal did not garner a big
enough majority, Suzuki said.
"I don't care about the breakdown of the votes, I consider I
have lost the confidence of the board when no-votes were cast by
inside directors," Suzuki said, adding, "I am not going to name
my successor."
Shares of Seven & i lost as much as 8.6 percent in morning
trade, but pared losses after news of the vote and after reports
of the CEO's departure. The stock closed down 1.6 percent,
versus a 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei index.
On Thursday, Seven & i also reported a 2.6 percent rise in
operating profit for the year ended February, to 352.3 billion
yen ($3.25 billion).
RARE REBELLION
The failure is a rarity in Japan where corporate boards
traditionally endorse management, particularly at Seven & i,
where Suzuki has held sway for decades.
It is not clear who will succeed Suzuki but the retention of
Isaka will for now be claimed as a victory for Loeb, CEO of
investment advisor Third Point and a rare outsider challenging
corporate Japan.
In the open letter, Loeb urged the retailer to retain Isaka,
saying "rumours" of Isaka's planned removal were of "significant
concern." Loeb, who previously campaigned for change at
companies such as Sony Corp and Fanuc Corp,
said Isaka had been "instrumental to the success of Seven-Eleven
Japan."
The chain has regularly accounted for nearly 70 percent of
Seven & i's profit.
In an emailed statement, Loeb, whose company Third Point
owns an undisclosed amount of Seven & i, said: "We are pleased
to see that the 7&i board's succession planning will be based on
merit and the best interests of shareholders. As investors
committed to the future of Japan, we are delighted to see
corporate governance evolve in line with the principles outlined
in Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe's 'Third Arrow' reforms."
Also in Loeb's letter, the activist investor raised concerns
about rumours that Suzuki was grooming his son, Seven & i's
Chief Information Officer Yasuhiro Suzuki, as his successor.
The elder Suzuki said he was surprised at such rumours
having never "uttered any such things," and that his son did not
consider such prospect.
The board's latest decision comes as Japanese firms work to
improve corporate governance through measures such as appointing
more outside directors, after the government called on companies
to do more to attract foreign capital.
Last month, Seven & i said it had set up a nomination and
compensation committee headed by an outside director.
