TOKYO, April 2 Seven & i Holdings
forecast on Thursday another year of record profit as strength
in its 7-Eleven convenience store business helps it overcome
lacklustre consumer spending in Japan.
The Tokyo-based retailer projected an 8.6 percent rise in
operating profit to 373 billion yen ($3.1 billion) for the year
that started on March 1, a record for a fifth straight year, on
revenue of 6.4 trillion yen.
The profit forecast lagged the average estimate of 379.17
billion yen in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.
Japanese consumers tightened their wallets after a sales-tax
hike last year eroded their purchasing power, sending household
spending down for 11 straight months through February.
But 7-Eleven has held resilient, attracting customers with
fresh coffee and donuts and an array of private-label goods.
This made up for weakness in Seven & i's supermarket and
department store operations.
For the year just ended, Seven & i posted a 1.1 percent rise
in operating profit to 343.33 billion yen, though below its own
forecast for 356 billion yen. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 6.04
trillion yen.
Seven & i shares are up about 17 percent in the year to
date, outpacing a nearly 11 percent rise in the Topix index
.
($1 = 119.5300 yen)
