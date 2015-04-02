* Expects 373 bln yen op profit this FY vs 379 bln in poll
* To increase convenience store capex by 100 bln yen
* Shares up 17 pct YTD vs 11 pct rise in broader market
(Adds quotes from president, details of results)
By Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, April 2 Seven & i Holdings
forecast on Thursday another year of record profits and
convenience store openings, expressing confidence in the
strength of its 7-Eleven business despite a slump in Japanese
consumer spending.
Japanese consumers tightened their wallets after a sales-tax
hike last April eroded their purchasing power, with household
spending haven fallen every month since then.
But 7-Eleven has held resilient, with Japan same-store sales
up 2.4 percent in the fiscal year just ended, attracting
customers with fresh coffee and donuts and an array of
private-label goods. 7-Eleven overseas also enjoyed
foreign-exchange gains stemming from a weaker yen.
"We want to foster growth through aggressive investment in
Japanese and U.S. convenience stores," Seven & i President
Noritoshi Murata told a news conference.
Consumer spending in Japan was showing some signs of
recovery as large companies have decided on wage increases and
as gasoline prices drop, Murata said.
Japan's biggest convenience store operator projected an 8.6
percent rise in operating profit to 373 billion yen ($3.1
billion) for the year that started on March 1, a record for a
fifth straight year, on revenue of 6.4 trillion yen.
The profit forecast lagged the average estimate of 379
billion yen in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.
Seven & i said it was planning 293 billion yen in capital
expenditure for its convenience store business this fiscal year,
up about 100 billion yen from the previous year.
It plans to open a record 1,700 7-Eleven stores in Japan
this fiscal year, for a net increase of 1,100, bringing its
total to nearly 18,600. It also plans to open another 400
outlets in the United States.
Murata said mergers and acquisitions were also a possibility
for the company's expansion, though he did not elaborate.
For the year just ended, Seven & i posted a 1.1 percent rise
in operating profit to 343.33 billion yen, though below its own
forecast for 356 billion yen. Revenue rose 7.2 percent to 6.04
trillion yen.
Shares of Seven & i, which also operates Ito Yokado
supermarkets and Sogo department stores, are up about 17 percent
in the year to date, outpacing a nearly 11 percent rise in the
Topix index.
($1 = 119.5300 yen)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)