TOKYO, April 3 Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
, the world's biggest convenience store operator, said
on Thursday that it plans to open a record 1,600 convenience
stores in Japan in the fiscal year ending February 2015.
The company also said it expects consumer business
conditions to be volatile this financial year.
Seven & I forecast a slowdown in profit growth for the year
from March 1 as a sales tax increase erodes earnings at its
supermarkets and department stores even as sales remain strong
at its 7-Eleven shops.
