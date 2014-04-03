TOKYO, April 3 Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd , the world's biggest convenience store operator, said on Thursday that it plans to open a record 1,600 convenience stores in Japan in the fiscal year ending February 2015.

The company also said it expects consumer business conditions to be volatile this financial year.

Seven & I forecast a slowdown in profit growth for the year from March 1 as a sales tax increase erodes earnings at its supermarkets and department stores even as sales remain strong at its 7-Eleven shops. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Edmund Klamann; Writing by Dominic Lau)