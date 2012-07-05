(Adds graphic, background)
* Q1 operating profit drops 1.4 pct to 67.3 bln yen
* Keeps FY operating profit forecast at record 315 bln yen
* Shares up over 13 pct in year to date, beats benchmark
By James Topham
TOKYO, July 5 Seven & I Holdings Co,
Japan's top general retailer, posted a 1.4 percent fall in
quarterly profit as weakness in its supermarket business offset
higher sales at its convenience stores, but it kept its outlook
for a record full-year profit.
Many general retailers in Japan are targeting record profits
this year, even as the population declines and deflation
persists, through measures such as cutting advertising spending
and shuttering unprofitable stores.
The owner of 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store
chain, reported on Thursday an operating profit of 67.3 billion
yen ($843 million) f o r its March-May first quarter.
The company's domestic convenience stores got a boost from
sales of higher-margin ready-to-eat meals and private-label
goods, but sales at its supermarkets fell compared with a year
earlier when they had enjoyed a post-quake bounce.
Seven & I, which competes at home with Aeon Co and
Seiyu, the Japan arm of Wal-Mart Stores, stuck to its
forecast for 315 billion yen in operating profit for the year to
February 2013, which would mark its second straight year of
record earnings.
That compares with the average estimate of 316.6 billion yen
in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Japanese retail sales, including food and beverage sales,
slowed in May for a second straight month, a sign that private
consumption could be on the downturn after a bounce following
last year's massive earthquake.
To compensate for a weaker spending environment, Japan's
convenience store operators are targeting a broader customer
base, including women and senior citizens, as well as expanding
offerings to include items like cooking oil, fresh vegetables
and seasonal deserts.
The strategy seems to be working. This week, Japan's No.2
convenience store chain Lawson posted a record
operating profit for its March-May quarter, while Aeon booked a
9 percent rise in profit over the same period.
Seven & I shares have soared more than 13 percent in the
year to date, versus about a 7 percent rise in the benchmark
Nikkei average.
Before the announcement on Thursday, shares of Seven & I
settled 1.2 percent higher, while the Nikkei ended down 0.3
percent.
($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)