TOKYO, July 5 Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's top general retailer, posted a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly profit as weakness in its supermarket business offset higher sales at its convenience stores, but it kept its outlook for a record full-year profit.

Many general retailers in Japan are targeting record profits this year, even as the population declines and deflation persists, through measures such as cutting advertising spending and shuttering unprofitable stores.

The owner of 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store chain, reported on Thursday an operating profit of 67.3 billion yen ($843 million) f o r its March-May first quarter.

The company's domestic convenience stores got a boost from sales of higher-margin ready-to-eat meals and private-label goods, but sales at its supermarkets fell compared with a year earlier when they had enjoyed a post-quake bounce.

Seven & I, which competes at home with Aeon Co and Seiyu, the Japan arm of Wal-Mart Stores, stuck to its forecast for 315 billion yen in operating profit for the year to February 2013, which would mark its second straight year of record earnings.

That compares with the average estimate of 316.6 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Japanese retail sales, including food and beverage sales, slowed in May for a second straight month, a sign that private consumption could be on the downturn after a bounce following last year's massive earthquake.

To compensate for a weaker spending environment, Japan's convenience store operators are targeting a broader customer base, including women and senior citizens, as well as expanding offerings to include items like cooking oil, fresh vegetables and seasonal deserts.

The strategy seems to be working. This week, Japan's No.2 convenience store chain Lawson posted a record operating profit for its March-May quarter, while Aeon booked a 9 percent rise in profit over the same period.

Seven & I shares have soared more than 13 percent in the year to date, versus about a 7 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.

Before the announcement on Thursday, shares of Seven & I settled 1.2 percent higher, while the Nikkei ended down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)