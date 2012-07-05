TOKYO, July 5 Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's top general retailer, posted a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly profit as weakness in its supermarket business offset higher sales at its convenience stores, but it kept its outlook for a record full-year profit.

The owner of 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store chain, reported on Thursday an operating profit of 67.3 billion yen ($843 million) f o r its March-May first quarter.

Seven & I, which competes at home with Aeon Co and Seiyu, the Japan arm of Wal-Mart Stores, stuck to its forecast for 315 billion yen in operating profit for the year to February 2013, which would mark its second straight year of record earnings.

That compares with the average estimate of 316.6 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Many general retailers in Japan are targeting record profits this year, even as the population declines and deflation persists, through steps such as cutting advertising spending and shuttering unprofitable stores.

Seven & I shares have soared more than 13 percent in the year to date, versus about a 7 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Chris Gallagher)