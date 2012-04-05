TOKYO, April 5 Japan's top general retailer, Seven & I Holdings, said on Thursday it aims to expand its 7-Eleven chain in the United States and may seek acquisitions there.

Seven & I is looking to add more than 600 stores in the U.S. in the year that began in March, President Noritoshi Murata said at a briefing. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Joseph Radford)