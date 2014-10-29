LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's soft drinks firm SevenUp Bottling Co said its 9-month pre-tax profit climbed to 3.23 billion naira ($19.55 million), up 16.18 percent from a year ago.

Revenue also rose to 38.14 billion naira during the period to Sept. 30, against 33.82 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 165.25 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by David Evans)