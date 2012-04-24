SYDNEY, April 24 Australian media company Seven West Media, part-owned by global buyout fund KKR , warned its full-year earnings would fall short of expectations due to a soft advertising market showing no signs of improvement.

While Australia's economy has been performing better than most of its developed peers thanks to a strong resources sector, retail spending has been tepid and consumer confidence weak, weighing on advertising.

"Based on conditions now becoming evident in all segments (TV, Newspapers and Magazines), the previous expectations of the market strengthening in the final quarter are unlikely to be met," Seven West said in a brief statement.

Seven West, Australia's largest media company, said it now expected earnings before interest and tax to be between A$460-A$470 million.

Consensus forecasts had centred around EBIT of A$517 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Seven West was formed earlier this year by the sale of private equity-backed Seven Media Pty Ltd to West Australian Newspapers Holdings Ltd.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) owns 12.6 percent in Seven West Media, while Australian media baron Kerry Stokes' Seven Group Holdings holds 29.6 percent.

Seven West shares closed flat at A$3.77 ahead of the announcement, having risen more than 16 percent so far this year.