March 20 Severfield-Rowen Plc's
full-year underlying pretax profit fell by a third and the
British structural steel firm slashed its dividend as it was
hurt by diminishing demand and pricing pressures.
The Dalton-based company said tough trading conditions in
the UK structural steel sector in 2011 had intensified the lower
confidence levels for business prospects in 2012.
Severfield-Rowen expects limited growth prospects for 2012,
but said it would focus on sectors with competitive advantages
such as power and energy.
The company, whose net debt more than doubled to 30.1
million pounds ($47.84 million) as on Dec. 31, said it would
continue to manage costs tightly to hold margins at a steady
rate.
Severfield-Rowen also plans to merge two of its operating
companies -- Severfield-Reeve Structures and Rowen Structures --
from April 1, 2012 into a new unit, Severfield-Rowen Structures.
The company, which is supplying steel for new skyscrapers
such as the Shard and the Cheesegrater in the capital, said it
would pay a final dividend of 3.5 pence a share, taking its
total dividend to 5 pence per share, down by a third from last
year.
January-December underlying pretax profit fell to 10.1
million pounds from 15.3 million pounds. Revenue rose marginally
to 267.8 million pounds.
Severfield-Rowen shares, which have gained 22 percent since
the beginning of the year, closed at 203.5 pence on Monday on
the London Stock Exchange.