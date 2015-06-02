LONDON, June 2 British water supplier Severn
Trent has secured a 530 million pound ($807 million)
loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) that it will use to
invest in new projects and modernise existing infrastructure.
Severn Trent, whose investments and tariffs are regulated by
watchdog Ofwat, will make capital investments totalling 3.3
billion pounds until 2020, as set out in the regulator's latest
pricing review.
These investments include Severn Trent's 255 million pound
project to modernise and enlarge its water supply network in
Birmingham, the EIB said in a statement.
The EIB has previously made loans to Severn Trent but this
was one of the largest ever loans it has agreed with a British
water company, it said.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)