By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 15 Severn Trent rejected a
takeover offer on Wednesday that sources with direct knowledge
of the bid valued at just under 20 pounds per share, setting the
scene for an extended battle for control of the British water
company.
The board of the company, which supplies 7.7 million people
in Britain with drinking water, gave no details of the offer by
a consortium including Borealis Infrastructure and the Kuwait
Investment Office but dismissed it as paying only a modest
premium.
Two people with direct knowledge of the deal later told
Reuters the consortium had offered 10 percent above Monday's
close of 18.25, valuing it at around 4.7 billion pounds ($7.2
bln).
That would represent a premium of 21 percent to the six
month average share price and one of around 30 percent to the
water company's regulated asset base (RAB), in line with past
deals in the sector in the region of 25 to 30 percent above RAB.
But it was lower than the 23 pounds suggested by one earlier
media report and the company's shares rose another 0.63 percent
to 20.90 pounds in public trading on Wednesday.
"The board of Severn Trent has reviewed the proposal with
its advisers and concluded that it completely fails to recognise
the existing and potential value of Severn Trent," company
management said after meeting with the consortium on Tuesday.
Yield-hungry investors have been showing strong interest in
British water and sewerage firms as they seek stable cash flows
and a favourable regulatory structure.
Any offer that valued the company at more than 5 billion
pounds would make the transaction the biggest in the sector's
history, reflecting an enterprise value (EV) - equity plus debt
- of more than 10 billion pounds, analysts at Credit Suisse
wrote in a note.
"I think it's likely to be a long one," one of the sources
told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggesting
that Borealis would come back with a firm bid as a basis for
further talks.
ODD MOMENT
Broker Liberum, in a note to analysts, said it was likely
the consortium would make a further offer before a June 11
deadline set by Britain's Takeover Panel to make a firm bid or
walk away.
"We have seen many such bids in the past decade and no
bidder has ever given up after just one offer. Nevertheless ...
the reported price did seem high especially given where we are
in the regulatory cycle."
UK water company prices are subject to regulatory review
every five years with the next one due in 2015. Bidders can be
deterred from making an approach halfway through a cycle, given
the uncertainty over the next review.
Severn Trent said on Tuesday it had been approached by the
consortium, which also includes Britain's Universities
Superannuation Scheme, after magazine Financial News reported
that it could be the target of a 5.3 billion pound ($8.09
billion) offer, or between 22.5 pounds and 23 pounds a share.
Borealis, part of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement
System (OMERS) of Canada, owns infrastructure investments with a
total enterprise value of about 50 billion Canadian dollars.
KIO belongs to the Kuwait Investment Authority, the oldest
sovereign fund tracked by the SWF Institute with an estimated
$342 billion in assets. USS is Britain's second-biggest pension
fund, managing 36 billion pounds of assets.
Seven of Britain's 10 water companies are now in the hands
of private investors, with Pennon Group, United
Utilities and Severn Trent the remaining three listed
entities. A consortium led by Australian investment bank
Macquarie bought Thames Water for 8 billion pounds in 2006, in
what was then the largest deal in the sector.